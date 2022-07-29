Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,739 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.80 and a 200-day moving average of $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

