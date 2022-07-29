Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.64. The company has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

