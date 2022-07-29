Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Etsy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 44.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy Stock Up 9.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

ETSY stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

