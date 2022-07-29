Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,022 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 174,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,563,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $299.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.61 and its 200 day moving average is $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $307.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

