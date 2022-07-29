Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.80.

GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.90. Alphabet has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

