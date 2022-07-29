Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Shares of PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.23 and a 200 day moving average of $151.71. The company has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

