Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,082.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $226.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day moving average is $292.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.