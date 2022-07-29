Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 40,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

