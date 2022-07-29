Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $219.37 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $219,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

