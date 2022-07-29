Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Chart Industries worth $91,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 44.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 33,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $550,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Up 5.8 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.57. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.