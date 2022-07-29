Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $1,141,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 848,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,086,000 after buying an additional 67,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

