Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 892.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 195,797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,439,000 after buying an additional 164,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $400.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.30 and a 200 day moving average of $387.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

