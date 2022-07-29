Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 22,940.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $276,330,000 after buying an additional 161,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in First Solar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after buying an additional 50,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,471,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,080 shares of company stock worth $1,540,796. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

