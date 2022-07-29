Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,089 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $43,258,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

