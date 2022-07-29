Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,089 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

NYSE:MS opened at $82.95 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

