Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 82 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $243.91 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

