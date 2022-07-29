Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

