Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.78 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,325 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

