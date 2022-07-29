Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,280 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

