Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Shares of DUK opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

