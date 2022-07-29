Stephens Inc. AR Sells 90,325 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $20,797,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

