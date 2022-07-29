Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $7.44 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

