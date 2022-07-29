Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,549 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Omnicom Group worth $80,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

