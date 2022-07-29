Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $95,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

