Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,412 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.61 and its 200 day moving average is $313.80.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

