2,701 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

NYSE XOM opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $390.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

