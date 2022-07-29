Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE GHC opened at $597.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $533.77 and a 52-week high of $675.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $577.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $914.72 million for the quarter.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.37%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

