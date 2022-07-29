Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $46,201,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $454.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.82 and its 200 day moving average is $441.47.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

