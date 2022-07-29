Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Financial worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of First Financial by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on THFF. Raymond James lowered First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

First Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.47 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $577.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

