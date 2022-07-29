Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 39,411 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643,094 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Visa worth $359,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $405,461,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.64. The company has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.