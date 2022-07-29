SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $405,461,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

V stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.64. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

