The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $99,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Up 8.3 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.