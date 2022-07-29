Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

