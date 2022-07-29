Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,574,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,303,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,532,000 after purchasing an additional 362,503 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Price Performance

NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.85 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $65.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NWE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NorthWestern Company Profile



NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

