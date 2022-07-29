Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

