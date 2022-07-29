Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a market cap of $581.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.13. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

