Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

DFS stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

