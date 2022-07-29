Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

