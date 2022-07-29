Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

