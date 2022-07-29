Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 118.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.80. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

