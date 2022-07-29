Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -100.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $18.79.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

