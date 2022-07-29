Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,503.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,538.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,325.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,428.76.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

