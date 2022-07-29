Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,602,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.66. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $399.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.