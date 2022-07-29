Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,376.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,376.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,911 shares of company stock worth $60,894,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.

Airbnb stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

