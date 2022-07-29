Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Airbnb
In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,376.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,376.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,911 shares of company stock worth $60,894,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %
Airbnb stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbnb (ABNB)
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.