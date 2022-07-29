Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 59.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 36.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

MCY stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -249.02%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

