Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,735.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 25,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $449.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.