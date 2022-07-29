Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.