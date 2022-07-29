Prospect Hill Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prospect Hill Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.3% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

