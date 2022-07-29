3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $144.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE:MMM opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.83. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

