Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $97.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

